Eroded by the Barak River, road crumbles in Assam’s Cachar district

As pre-monsoon showers engulf the Northeast region, flash floods have resulted in various parts of cities like Guwahati. However, the incessant rainfall in south Assam’s Cachar district is wreaking a different kind of havoc.

On Friday, almost 100 metres of the 10km long Katigorah-Harinagar Road in Haritikar village — situated on the Indo-Bangladesh border — has cracked due to erosion by the Barak River.

The damage has cut off connections with at least five villages on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The road connects a number of villages which are on the Bangladesh border: Harinagar, Baorband, Leverputa and Kinnorkhal. “The erosion started about four days ago. And on Friday, the road gave away,” says Imad-ud-din Majumdar, a resident and local reporter, “The destruction has cut off all connection with the villages, and five shops have been damaged, with shop owners incurring losses in lakhs.”

“The Barak river is very close to the road. This has actually been happening for years now,” says Majumdar, “The road has always been in a bad condition.” Cachar Deputy Commissioner S. Lakshmanan visited the area on Friday and is looking into the matter. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also called enquiring about the matter. An estimate of at least 5,000 villagers have been affected by the damage. Meanwhile, a temporary road is being built for smaller vehicles.

