Chargesheet filed in Nagaon rape and murder case of minor

The Nagaon police filed the chargesheet on Friday. The Nagaon police filed the chargesheet on Friday.

The Nagaon police have filed a chargesheet against eight persons in connection with the gangrape and murder of a 12-year-old in a Nagaon village on March 23.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Nagaon SP Shankar Raimedhi on Friday morning with the special investigation team for this case.

As reported by The Indian Express on April 23, the victim was allegedly gangraped and set ablaze in her home in a Nagaon village by the three accused — her neighbour Zakir Husain (19), and two minors, her classmate and her cousin.

However, five more people have been named in the chargesheet. “They are people who helped the main accused Zakir Husain evade the law and destroy evidence,” says Raimedhi. The five names include Husain’s father Abdul Rajek, his mother Zubeda Khatun, his brother Muklesur Rahman, his brother-in-law Abdul Rashid and Fakruddin, who was driving the car in which Husain fled from the scene of crime to another village. Husain’s family is infamous in the village for a number of petty crimes over the years.

The chargesheet comprises 158 pages alongwith 43 supporting documents which include statements, seizure list and report. “Normally case diaries are not this long. However, this one is thorough, extensive and has all sorts of forensic and circumstantial evidence,” says Raimedhi.

Out of the eight chargesheeted, six are in Nagaon Central Jail and the two minors are in an observation facility in Jorhat.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App