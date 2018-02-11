Cancer-afflicted children get a home in Guwahati

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal speaking at the inaugural function of the cancer-care centre for children in Guwahati on Sunday. (photo: DIPR/Assam). Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal speaking at the inaugural function of the cancer-care centre for children in Guwahati on Sunday. (photo: DIPR/Assam).

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal Sunday inaugurated a family-centred residence where children suffering from cancer will also be able to continue with their studies. “Children afflicted by cancer will immensely benefit from this first-of-its kind centre in the entire country. It will also help in leading the children suffering from cancer from darkness to light,” chief minister Sonowal said.

Established by Deepshikha, a Guwahati-based NGO that works for cancer patients as well as raising awareness about cancer, the children’s centre has been named Sishu Ashray Sthal, with its chairman Devasish Sharma saying it would be a temporary home-away-from-home whose one major aim is to not let children afflicted by cancer from losing out on studies.

“It is envisaged as a family-centered residence with a deep concern for the child and the whole family as they experience the challenges of childhood cancer. Besides this, these children will also be able to avail the facilities of a school specially designed to cater their needs with the sole aim of not letting them lose one academic year,” Sharma, also a senior Assam Civil Officer based in Mumbai, said.

It is also an attempt to provide a holistic cancer care infrastructure for people from across the Northeastern region, where child patients would get proper accommodation, hygienic food, transportation to and from the hospitals and counselling, and many other areas which form the very important non doctoral side of providing cancer care, Sharma said.

