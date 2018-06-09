Assam: Two men lynched in Karbi Anglong on suspicion of being child kidnappers

A high-level probe into the incident has also been ordered by the Chief Minister. (Representational Image) A high-level probe into the incident has also been ordered by the Chief Minister. (Representational Image)

Two youths from Guwahati were lynched by an angry mob at a remote area in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam on suspicion of being child kidnappers. The incident occurred on Friday night when a rumour spread on social media about a group of ‘sopadhara’ (child kidnapper in Assamese) being active in nearby areas.

According to the police, the victims were identified as Nilotpal Das (29) and Abhijeet Nath (30) who were returning to Guwahati after visiting the Kathilangso waterfalls in the Dokmoka district area. Das, a sound engineer based in Mumbai and his friend Nath, a businessman had gone to the picnic spot Kangthilangso in Karbi Anglong last night to capture the sounds of nature, police said. The victims were in their SUV when they were stopped by an angry mob who suspected them to be child abductors.

The victims were then pulled out, tied and beaten to death by the mob while they constantly stated that they were only there in the Karbi Anglong district just to witness the scenic beauty, the police told IANS.

The police have launched a massive search operation to nab the culprits on the basis of the video. No arrests have been made so far, they said. The district administration authorities are camping in the area and holding talks with the villagers.

Both Das and Nath’s parents are on their way to Karbi Anglong from Guwahati where they reside. The bodies will be handed over to them after conducting the post-mortem, police added.

Speaking to ANI, the police said, “In last few days, posts on child lifters have been shared on social media. We’ve asked SPs of various districts to take actions so that such videos don’t go viral. Issue is being looked into by our special force. Whatever input that’s come to us is being verified by field level intelligence. I’ll be able to comment only when things are verified.”

Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal condemned the incident and ordered a probe into the incident. “It is condemnable that people are being killed after being influenced by rumours and superstition,” the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by IANS. A high-level probe into the incident has also been ordered by the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Debabrata Saikia condemned the lynching and called it yet another instance of the state government’s “utter failure” to maintain law and order. Saikia also demanded a judicial enquiry into the incident.

Several such incidents have taken place in the past over rumours on social media. One such was in Chandrayangutta area of Hyderabad where a mob attacked four crossdresser beggars, and lynched of one of them after fake news circulated of transgender gangs kidnapping children.

(With inputs from agencies)

