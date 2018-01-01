Assam NRC: Here is how to check if your name is on the list

NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela release the 1st draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Guwahati, on Sunday midnight 31st December 2017. (Source: Dasarath Deka) NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela release the 1st draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Guwahati, on Sunday midnight 31st December 2017. (Source: Dasarath Deka)

The first part draft of the much-awaited National Register of Citizens (NRC) that intends to segregate genuine Indian citizens from Bangladeshi infiltrators in Assam was released exactly at 12 midnight of Sunday as the New Year began, with names of as many as 1.90 crore persons appearing in it.

Releasing the first part draft of the NRC, Sailesh, Registrar-General of India said while the NRC preparation was an on-going process, verification of the remaining 1.39 names were on and the date for the complete draft NRC would be notified separately at a later stage.

“It is a historic day for all of us. It was a huge task that had begun in December 2013, and while over 3.29 crore people had applied for inclusion in the NRC, we have so far verified about 1.90 crore names that have been included in the first part draft,” RGI Sailesh said as he released the draft NRC in Guwahati exactly at midnight on Sunday.

He also expressed confidence that the entire NRC was likely to be completed during 2018. “We will be able to complete the entire NRC in the New Year,” Sailesh, an Assam cadre IAS officer currently holding the post of RGI, said.

While the NRC was released on four specific websites, people can also find out their names through an SMS service. Hard copies of the draft NRC will be on display for people to check in the NRC Sewa Kendras (NSK) in respective villages in rural areas and wards in urban areas.

The exercise, which is being directly monitored by the Supreme Court, however, failed to meet the deadline of publishing the entire NRC as 76 lakh names were stuck in two separate lots, while verification of a large number of documents by various issuing authorities across the country continues to remain incomplete.

While names of 47 lakh people were not considered for inclusion in the first part draft NRC because doubts had arisen in respect of their parental linkage after undertaking matching of family tree of an applicant, cases of another lot of 29 lakh persons were kept in abeyance after the Gauhati High Court had declared certificates issued by Gram Panchayat Secretaries as unacceptable. The GP certificates were later declared valid as supporting documents by the Supreme Court.

