Assam: New train to connect Barak and Brahmaputra valley

Further strengthening rail connectivity between Barak and Brahmaputra valley, a regular weekly express train between Dibrugarh and Silchar will be introduced from April 8.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway, the new service will be jointly flagged off by chief minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and minister of state of Railways Rajen Gohain, from Dibrugarh on Sunday.

The regular service of the train will start from April 16 from Dibrugarh and from Silchar on April 17. Train number 15944 Dibrugarh – Silchar Express will leave Dibrugarh every Monday at 7 pm to arrive at Silchar at 8.40 am the next day. During return journey, the 15943 Silchar – Dibrugarh Express will leave from Silchar every Tuesday at 10.15 pm to arrive Dibrugarh at 11.20 am on Wednesday.

The train will have AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier, Sleeper class and General Second class accommodation available. It will have stoppages at Sibsagar Town, Simaluguri Jn, Mariani Jn, Furkating Jn, Dimapur, Lumding, New Haflong, Badarpur Jn during its journey both ways.

