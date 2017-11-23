Himanta Biswa Sarma cancer remark: This is what switching parties does to a person, says P Chidambaram

Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Express Photo by DASARATH DEKA/File) Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Express Photo by DASARATH DEKA/File)

A day after Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that people suffer from life-threatening diseases such as cancer because of sins committed in the past, several Congress leaders slammed the minister for his remark. Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram took to Twitter and said: “‘Cancer is divine justice for sins’ says Assam Minister Sharma. That is what switching parties does to a person.”

Kapil Sibal too lashed out at Sarma saying it is ‘divine injustice’ that a person like Sarma is a minister. He tweeted, “Hemanta Biswa Sarma says that cancer is divine justice for sins committed. That such a person is minister is divine injustice.”

Health, Education and Finance Minister of Assam and a senior BJP leader, Sarma on Wednesday said that people suffer from life-threatening diseases such as cancer because of sins committed in the past. “Hinduism believes in karmic law and human suffering is linked to karmic deficiency in past life,” said Sarma.

MLA Randeep S Surjewala took it one step further and directed his question towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He tweeted, “Now, BJP Minister & Convenor abuses India’s cancer patients & their families. Mr. PM, as you tacitly support such lampooning of the brave hearts who fight cancer every second of their life, when will you act and sack such elements?”

Earlier, on Wednesday, Sarma while distributing appointment letters to 248 school teachers at a function in Guwahati, had said, “People cannot compensate for the sins that are committed against the Unseen. Many often wonder why a person has been afflicted by cancer, why a young man has been affected by cancer. But when you see the background, it will be found that it is divine justice, nothing else.”

