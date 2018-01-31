Assam government working wih dedication for good governance, says Sarbananda Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal, chief minister of Assam. Express Photo by Dasarath Deka. Sarbananda Sonowal, chief minister of Assam. Express Photo by Dasarath Deka.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said the state government is working with dedication for ensuring good governance at all levels and equal development of all sections of the society. The state government is committed to eradicate the problems of corruption, terrorism, pollution and illegal migration in the state, he said at the International Mae-dam-me-phi festival organised by the cultural department here.

Me-dam-me-phi is one of the important festivals celebrated by the Ahom people on January 31 every year in memory of their dead ancestors and in remembrance to their contribution to the society. The festival to show respect to the departed is a concept of ancestor worship that the Ahoms of Assam share with other people originating from the Tai-Shan stock.

Unity in diversity is the main characteristic of Assamese society and it must be maintained at all costs, he said addressing the delegates of various South East Asian countries at the programme. Ambassador of Laos to India Southam Sakonhninhom attended the festival along with delegates from south east Asian countries like Myanmar and Thailand.

Sonowal said equal development of each and every section of the people is the Assam government’s goal as it steadfastly pursues the objective of a society based on equality and harmony. “Assam can become the expressway to ASEAN countries and, therefore, the Act East Policy would open up newer vistas for the state”, he said. In his speech Sonowal urged the young generation to empower themselves with knowledge to be able to contribute meaningfully to society.

The youth should harness the resources and potential of the state to the maximum so that Assam becomes one of the best states in the country, he said adding parents and teachers must take the responsibility to create good and able citizens who would take the state on the path of development. “Not words but only deeds would decide the future and youth must work with honesty and dedication to achieve excellence in all fields,” he said.

Sonowal also assured to look into the demand of the Ahom community to erect a statue of Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha, the founder of the Ahom dynasty in 1228, at the Assam assembly premises at Guwahati. “Until and unless people imbibe the values shown by Siu-Ka-Pha to strengthen the harmony and unity of the Assamese society, true respect would not be shown to the great Ahom leader”, he said.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App