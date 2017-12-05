Assam government mulls recruiting 4,500 differently-abled persons

Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal. (File/Photo) Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal. (File/Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday directed the Social Welfare Department to finalize the selection criterion for filling up of nearly 4,500 posts reserved for differently-abled persons. According to an official release, Sonowal insisted on clearing all vacancies backlog of differently-abled persons in various government departments within December 20.

While chairing a meeting with representatives of associations of differently-abled persons, he said that all backlog vacancies be filled up through a special recruitment drive.

“Presently, there are around 4,419 vacant posts under PH category in different government departments and the number may go up as assessment of few other departments is still going on,” the statement said.

Sonowal directed the Social Welfare Department to draw up a recruitment framework in consultation with the associations of differently abled.

The Chief Minister further asked the Social Welfare Department to prepare a calendar for all the other government departments outlining the selection process for simultaneous recruitment throughout the state.

The representatives of the associations requested the Chief Minister to take steps for construction of a Rest House for different-abled persons in Guwahati.

Sonowal agreed to the demand and directed the Social Welfare Department to identify suitable land for the same.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App