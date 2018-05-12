Assam: Bus falls into ditch, 21 injured

The accident occurred at Lampara under Bako police station area after the driver lost control of the bus coming from Siliguri in West Bengal. (Source: Google Maps) The accident occurred at Lampara under Bako police station area after the driver lost control of the bus coming from Siliguri in West Bengal. (Source: Google Maps)

At least 21 passengers were injured when a Shillong-bound bus fell into a roadside ditch beside NH-37 in Assam’s Kamrup district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred at Lampara under Bako police station area after the driver lost control of the bus coming from Siliguri in West Bengal.

The seriously injured passengers were sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, while others were admitted at hospitals at Boko and Bamunigaon police said.

