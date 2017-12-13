Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal meets PM Modi over Brahmaputra water blackening; MEA contacts China

Sushma Swaraj informed Sarbananda Sonowal that the MEA had already started an exhaustive study after contacting authorities in the neighbouring country. Sushma Swaraj informed Sarbananda Sonowal that the MEA had already started an exhaustive study after contacting authorities in the neighbouring country.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the issue of blackening of the Brahmaputra’s water due to alleged construction and diversion carried out by China, during which External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj informed him that the MEA had already started an exhaustive study after contacting authorities in the neighbouring country.

While drawing attention of the Prime Minister to the deteriorated water quality of the Brahmaputra, Sonowal also requested him to accord “utmost importance” and help the state to take remedial steps. A press release issued by the CM’s office said, As the Prime Minister asked the External Affairs ministry to take up the matter with China to get to the root cause of the problem and find a positive solution, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj informed that the issue had been already taken up, and an exhaustive study launched.

“Considering the trans-national extent of the Brahmaputra, PM Modi asked the MEA to take up the matter with the other country to get to the root cause of the problem and find a positive solution. Suashma Swaraj maintained that her ministry had taken up the matter very seriously, has already contacted China, and a pragmatic and exhaustive study is being undertaken to find the real cause,” the CM’s office press release said.

PM Modi assured Sonowal that the Centre had taken up the matter seriously and had already engaged the Central Water Commission to look in to the issue and the ministry of Water Resources to take remedial steps on a war footing, it said.

“The Prime Minister also asked other ministries to work in synergy and directed the ministry of Water Resources to conduct scientific tests of the Brahmaputra water to ascertain its physical and chemical composition,” the press release said. The high-level meeting was attended by Union home minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Attorney General KK Venugopal, IB Director Rajeev Jain, among others.

The state Emergency and Fire Services department had earlier this week collected water samples from 15 spots between Jonai and Dhubri and sent them to the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad and IIT, Guwahati.

