Assam community warns ULFA over killing of father-son duo in Tinsukia

Normal life was affected across the industrial district of Tinsukia on Wednesday following a 24-hour bandh called by several student bodies of the state to protest against the killing of a father-son duo by the ULFA’s anti-talk faction on Monday, with groups also hitting out at the rebels for the act. Groups representing the Moran community of the district also warned the ULFA against recurrence of such incidents.

While shops, business establishments, banks and educational institutions remained shut in Tinsukia, Margherita, Ledo, Doomdooma, Digboi, Bordumsa, Makum and Kakopathar towns, vehicles also remained off the road. In various places, members of the groups calling the bandh also blocked roads, and demanded action against the ULFA faction. The ULFA militants had reportedly sneaked in to Arunachal Pradesh after the incident in the village that is located close to the inter-state boundary.

A group of heavily-armed cadres of the ULFA’s anti-talk faction had on Monday night entered a house in Sonajan-Simaluguri village under Bordumsa police station and gunned down Anteswar Moran, president of the local Village Defence Party (VDP) and his son Karun Moran, who was till recently president of the local unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). Anteswar is also stated to be a primary member of the BJP.

The bandh was called by the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU), with district units of the AASU, All Assam Matak Yuva-Chatra Sanmilan, All Tai-Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), AJYCP, Moran Sahitya Sabha, Moran Jatiya Mahila Parishad etc extending support to it. The organisations also demanded a Rs 1 crore compensation to the family which had lost both its male members, apart from immediate arrest and exemplary punishment to the culprits.

AMSU also warned the Paresh Barua faction of ULFA of “strict action” by the entire Moran community, which, according to it, has remained the worst sufferers because of violence perpetrated by the rebel group. “The Moran community has always been at the receiving end because of the various acts of the ULFA. The ULFA must substantiate its claim that Mahanta and his son were working as spies for security forces,” the AMSU said.

“The ULFA, which has been struggling to exist by heavily depending upon the areas inhabited by the Moran community, has caused immense sufferings to the members of the community. While a number of youth and other members of the Moran community have lost their lives because of the ULFA, the latest incident of gunning down a man and his son is the most condemnable incident. The Moran community will be compelled to take an anti-ULFA stand in the days to come,” a statement issued jointly by the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) and Moran Sahitya Sabha said on Wednesday.

