Two BJP MLAs take oath as members of Arunachal Assembly

The BJP now has 48 MLAs in the 60-member House along with nine PPA legislators, one Congress and two Independents. 

By: PTI | Itanagar | Published: December 26, 2017 9:25 pm
Two newly-elected BJP MLAs on Tuesday took oath as members of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Assembly Speaker T N Thongdok administered the oath to B R Waghe, who won the by-poll from Pakke-Kessang constituency and Kardo Nyigyor from the Likabali seat, counting for which was held on December 24.

Over 68.5 per cent electors cast their votes in the by-poll, with Pakke-Kessang recording 86 per cent turnout and Likabali 51 per cent in the December 21 by-elections. Waghe of the BJP won the Pakke-Kessang seat by a narrow margin of 475 votes, defeating his lone rival and former deputy chief minister, Kameng Dolo of the Congress.

In the Likabali seat, Nyigyor won by a slender margin of 305 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Gumke Riba of the Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA).

The BJP now has 48 MLAs in the 60-member House along with nine PPA legislators, one Congress and two Independents.

