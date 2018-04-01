Restoration of power supply in Arunachal Pradesh to take few more days: Minister

Most of the electrical installations in 10 districts of the state were badly affected during the cyclonic storm. (Photo for representational purpose) Most of the electrical installations in 10 districts of the state were badly affected during the cyclonic storm. (Photo for representational purpose)

Arunachal Pradesh Power Minister Tamiya Taga on Sunday said total restoration of electricity supply in eastern part of the state which was disrupted due to Thursday’s cyclonic storm would take a few more days. Most of the electrical installations in 10 districts of the state were badly affected during the cyclonic storm.

The minister appealed to the consumers to bear with the inconvenience caused to them, and assured them of restoring the power supply at the earliest possible. The state Cabinet has ordered engaging all its machinery in extending help to the power department in normalising power supply. Taga said the quantum of damages to the electrical installations were beyond one’s imagination.

“The Power department with the help of local people and other government bodies has been doing their best in restoring the power supply. The services rendered by the department during the hour of disaster are beyond its capacity with the limited resources and manpower available, which is in fact praiseworthy,” the minister said in a statement in Itanagar.

During the cyclonic storm which hit the state on March 29, majority of the electrical installations in the West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower and Upper Subansiri, Kra-Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Kamle, Lower Siang, Upper Siang, Siang, East Siang districts and the entire eastern part of the state have been badly affected.

