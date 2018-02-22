Rape allegations against me politically motivated: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu. (PTI. Files) Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu. (PTI. Files)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today termed the rape allegations made against him by a woman last week as “false” and “politically motivated” and said he has full faith on the National Commission for Women (NCW) to decide on the merits of the case. A woman had filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging that Khandu had raped her in 2008. The complaint was filed on February 15, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the state.

“I am shocked and saddened by the false allegations against me. I have always conducted myself honourably and with utmost integrity. In my view, these allegations are politically motivated and crafted by my opponents,” Khandu has said in a statement issued by his office yesterday.

It is unfortunate that they have resorted to such “dirty tricks” to bring “disgrace” to political life of Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

“I have full faith on the authority, before which this matter currently stands, will do justice. There is no doubt that truth will prevail over this mala fide campaign against me,” the chief minister said.

Every sensible person should reject and condemn such “lowly acts” of “dirty” politics, he said. The woman had first lodged a complaint against him in December 2015, a few months before Khandu became the chief minister.

Back then, the Itanagar Police made a preliminary inquiry on receipt of the complaint. The complainant then approached the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) with her allegations. The court, however, found no merit in the complaint and dismissed it by mentioning that “the complaint filed under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code is devoid of any merit and complainant is not entitled to the orders as prayed for”.

“The entire episode is in public domain for scrutiny and the chief minister’s office believes that citizens of the state can now clearly see through the conspiracy being hatched against the CM who is growing in popularity by the day for his strict decisions to root out corruption,” the statement added.

