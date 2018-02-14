PM Modi to visit Arunachal Pradesh tomorrow, inaugurate Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre

PM Narendra Modi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal PM Narendra Modi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

During his one-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar. With a well-equipped auditorium, conference halls and an exhibition hall, the centre is expected to serve as a location for meetings, functions etc.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the state Civil Secretariat complex in the state capital. Besides this, PM Modi will also launch DD Arun Prabha, a new 24×7 satellite television channel of Doordarshan for the north-eastern region tomorrow. Doordarshan’s second channel for the north-eastern region, DD Arun Prabha will highlight the diverse culture of the region.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Academic Block of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science in the state capital. PM Modi had last visited the state in February 2015 and attended the Statehood Day function. From Arunachal Pradesh, PM Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Tripura on a non-official visit.

(With inputs from PTI)

