Permanent HC in Arunachal Pradesh soon: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (PTI Photo) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (PTI Photo)

A permanent high court would be set up in Arunachal Pradesh soon, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said. A permanent bench of Gauhati High Court was established at Naharlagun and inaugurated by the then Chief Justice A S Anand of the Supreme Court in August, 2000. The chief minister made the announcement at a public meeting on the second day of his visit to Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday, an official release said.

On the demand for deploying paramilitary force in Dambuk area to check intrusion of anti-social elements from a neighbouring state, the chief minister said he would hold talks with the state DGP, for the stationing of state police battalion.

Khandu said that state government was taking all possible measures to strengthen law and order in the state. Khandu also assured the people that he would take up the Bomjir-Paglam road project with the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), for its inclusion in the highway project.

The project in Lower Dibang Valley district is important for improving the economic scenario of the area, the chief minister said.

Compensation demand should not become a hurdle in completion of the project, Khandu said. The chief minister also inspected the flood protection site at Patsing situated near the 14 km point of the states longest bridge over river Dibang, the release said.

Since the last two years, the Dibang river that flows near Bomjir village, had washed away more than 100 metres of the riverbank inundating farmland and was posing a threat to the Dibang bridge, according to the officials here.

The chief minister accompanied by WRD parliamentary secretary Gum Tayeng, administrative and departmental officials undertook a 30-minute car journey from the national highway towards the riverbank to assess the damage of the nearby farmlands.

Addressing a public meeting, Khandu appreciated the parliamentary secretary for taking timely measure in mitigating flood by constructing flood protection work at the Patsing site. He assured to fund the phase II of the flood protection work and take up the project with the Centre in composite way.

