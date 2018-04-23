Kiwi from Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro Valley now going global

Kiwis are grown in the Hong village of Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro Valley. Kiwis are grown in the Hong village of Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro Valley.

For years, around forests of the Hong village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro Valley, the kiwi would grow wild. It still does, in fact. However, it was tangy and inedible — and only about 20 years back, when the State’s Horticulture Department introduced a domesticated variety of the fruit, did people start consuming it.

“And yet 6,000 metric tonnes of kiwi is still imported into India every year,” says Tage Rita Takhe from Hong. Takhe, an agricultural engineering graduate, thought to herself, “Why do we need to import when it is practically growing in our backyard?”

Up till very recently, the kiwi farmers of Arunachal Pradesh were withdrawing from cultivation of the fruit and closing down their farms. In 2016, Takhe decided to invest in a boutique winery — and just a few months ago launched Naara-Aaba, a pure kiwi wine that is made from the organic fruit sourced from her personal orchard as well as those from the Kiwi Grower’s Cooperative Society in Arunachal Pradesh.

Wine is traditionally made by Takhe’s tribe: the Apatani Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh. “Wine from rice, wine from millets but never wine from kiwi,” she says. Her winery, set in 2,300 square foot space, has a workforce of ten people and equipment imported from Europe. “I don’t why many articles about Naara-Aaba suggest that this is an ‘organic winery’—can you call a printing machine organic?” she asks.

What’s organic, however, is the fruit they are cultivating — “No pesticides, no agents, nothing,” she says. The wine, too, has been given a clean certificate of composition, according to lab analyses. “We use live yeast from Denmark and naturally-occurring flour as a fermenting agent,” Takhe says. She has just been nominated for North East Women Entrepreneur Award of the Year (2016-17), which will take place on April 25 and 26 in New Delhi.

Perhaps the most heartwarming bit for Takhe is that slowly the kiwi farmers of the Ziro Valley are back to their original occupation, and have a sustainable source of income. “It was just the most logical thing to do — the fruit does extremely well in this climate. The abundant sunshine of Ziro contributes to optimum growth and taste of the fruit,” she says. The barren and rolling hill slopes of Hong village are now filled with clusters of kiwi.

