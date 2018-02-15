In Arunachal, PM Modi targets Congress for corruption

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

On a day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a dig at the Congress over what he said was leakage of funds meant for the poor during its rule. “There is no dearth of funds in our country. But when a bucket carrying water has a hole, it will leak. That was the situation in our country earlier,” Modi told a rally.

The prime minister complimented the state for hosting a vast majority of Hindi-speaking people, saying if there was a state in the northeast where Hindi was most widely spoken, it was “my Arunachal”. “If you travel to Arunachal Pradesh for a day, you will hear more Jai Hind than you will hear after travelling the entire country for a week,” said Modi.

He also inaugurated a convention centre in Itanagar and said the “vibrant centre will further the aspirations of Arunachal Pradesh”. “There will be conferences and cultural activities that will draw government officials and private companies. I am personally going to tell people – go to Arunachal Pradesh and hold your important meetings at the centre,” he said, asking why such meetings should be held in Delhi alone.

“We must go to all states and that is why I came to Shillong for a northeastern council meeting and an important meeting related to agriculture was held in Sikkim.”

Modi said a lot needed to be done in the health sector not only in the northeast but across the country. He emphasized the need to develop human resource, infrastructure and modern technology in the sector. “The health sector needs special attention. Healthcare has to be of good quality and it must be affordable. We are working towards building medical colleges in all parts of the country. When one studies in a particular area, one becomes better acquainted with the local health challenges.”

Modi later travelled to poll-bound Tripura where the BJP is looking to unseat the Left government in the state.

