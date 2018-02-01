Budget is comprehensive & holistic in every sense, says Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for rolling out a “New India Budget 2018″which, he said, is comprehensive and holistic in every sense. While welcoming the pro-poor and people oriented Union Budget, the CM said that the budget focused on distressed farmers and rural areas while boosting growth, jobs and private investment. He extended gratitude to PM and FM for proposing to construct a tunnel under the Se-La pass in the state which he said was a long pending demand of the Arunachal Pradesh government. “This tunnel will serve as a great relief to the denizens of Tawang district and also multiply tourist flow in the region,” Khandu said.

The Chief Minister also welcomed the Union Finance Minister’s proposal of revamping the National Bamboo Mission with an allocation of Rs 1290 crore to promote bamboo sector in a holistic manner. He maintained that Arunachal Pradesh will be one of the highest gainers from the announcement. Khandu further hailed the Union budget for giving special impetus to Scheduled Tribe population by proposing to have ‘Ekalavya’ school at par with Navodaya Vidyalayas in every block of the country with more than 50 per cent ST population and at least 20,000 tribal people by 2022.

He lauded the Modi government for paying special attention towards social sectors like health and education. Announcement of Rs 5 lakh medical insurance cover per year for 10 crore families across the country and proposing to increase digital intensity in education and move gradually from blackboard to digital board are few landmark proposals, Khandu said. He also appreciated the announcement for construction two crore more toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission which will further the mission for ODF India.

