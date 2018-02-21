Arunachal Pradesh: Rape accused dragged out of lock-up, lynched

The two were identified as Sanjay Sobor and Jagadish Lohar, both from Assam who were working in a tea estate near Tezu. (Photo for representation purpose) The two were identified as Sanjay Sobor and Jagadish Lohar, both from Assam who were working in a tea estate near Tezu. (Photo for representation purpose)

A CROWD barged into a police station at Tezu in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, dragged out two persons held for allegedly raping and killing a girl, and beat them to death.

The mob had allegedly entered the police station on Monday and broke the lock-up as armed policemen stood witness, pulled out the two accused, took them to the main road and lynched.

The two were identified as Sanjay Sobor and Jagadish Lohar, both from Assam who were working in a tea estate near Tezu.

The workers were arrested on Sunday after an FIR was lodged by a man from Namgo village. He alleged that his five-year-old daughter was abducted, raped and killed by the duo, and her body thrown in a ditch in a tea plantation near Wakro. The girl had gone missing on February 12 and her body was recovered four days later.

On Monday, a mob gathered outside Tezu police station on Monday as news of their arrest spread. The crowd pulled out the accused, beat them up, and dispersed after the two died.

Police said the two alleged rapists were working as temporary labourers in a private tea estate near Wakro, 64 km from Tezu. While Sanjay Sobor (30) hailed from Koomchang tea estate in Tinsukia district, Jagadish Lohar (25) was originally from Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district of Assam.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu called the incident as “barbaric.” He said the culprits deserve the severest of punishments.

Khandu said it was for the law to decide the fate of the accused, and decried the lynching. Ordering a probe by DIGP (Eastern Range) Apur Bipin, the CM said the report must be submitted within seven days.

He also ordered a magisterial inquiry.

We are citizens of a great country who abide by the law enshrined in the Constitution. Our laid down rules and regulations do not allow us to take the law into our hands…,” the chief minister said.

Sub-Inspector Bidan Gosh, who was officer in-charge of Tezu police station, SI Nich Rupa, the duty officer, and constable T Changmai, sentry on duty, have been suspended.

Tezu Superintendent of Police Isaac Pertin was transferred on account of their inefficiency.

