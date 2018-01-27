Arunachal Pradesh: ITBP rescues over 100 civilians as massive fire breaks out in Dirang town

There have been no reports of any casualties so far. (Source: ITBP) There have been no reports of any casualties so far. (Source: ITBP)

Over 100 civilians were rescued by Indo-Tibetan Border Police after a massive fire razed around 30 houses and shops in Dirang town in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. Rescue operations are underway in the affected area. There have been no reports of any casualties so far and as per the twitter handle of ITBP, property ‘worth lakhs’ was saved from being destroyed. Also, the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh took to twitter to assure relief and rehabilitation to the affected people. “There was a massive fire at Dirang market area in Arunachal Pradesh. Local people, Police, ITBP & SSB Troops made all out efforts to save the lives. Will do everything for relief and rehabilitation,” tweeted Rijiju.

There was a massive fire at Dirang market area in Arunachal Pradesh. Local people, Police, ITBP & SSB Troops made all out efforts to save the lives. Will do everything for relief & rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/faqlChYxzH — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 27, 2018

(This is a developing story; more details awaited)

