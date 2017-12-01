Arunachal girl missing after reaching Delhi to meet Facebook friend

Jenti Bellai had reportedly left for Delhi, without the knowledge of her parents. Jenti Bellai had reportedly left for Delhi, without the knowledge of her parents.

A young girl from Arunachal Pradesh has gone missing in Delhi. Jenti Bellai, a resident of Tezu in Lohit district had reportedly left for Delhi, without the knowledge of her parents, to meet a man who had befriended her on social networking site Facebook. The man, identified as Ahtar Hassan, allegedly promised her a job in Delhi.

Bellai’s parents and friends have not been able to establish contact with her so far. Bellai’s parents alerted the police when they realised their missing daughter’s phone was switched off and her Facebook profile inactive.

The crime branch (missing person) unit in Delhi has been alerted. Police have also registered a case in this regard. The DCP Crime branch Delhi has also been appraised on the matter for immediate help.

There is apprehension that the missing girl might be held against her will.

Lured with lucrative jobs and a chance of a good life in the cities, young people from interiors of northeast India have often fallen prey to fraudsters, and even to human-traffickers. Many have gone missing after being wooed over social media by men residing in major cities of the country.

