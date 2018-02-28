Arunachal governor informs Centre on shortage of specialists in hospitals

Union health minister JP Nadda addressing a press conference. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar Union health minister JP Nadda addressing a press conference. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra has apprised the union health ministry of the shortage of specialists in hospitals and health care units in the state.

The governor on Tuesday met the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and suggested him that his ministry should help the state in getting specialists from other states on deputation so that immediate problem of shortage in the state could be taken care of, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

Taking a positive view on the suggestion, Nadda assured that his ministry would bear the expenditure of the specialists who would come to Arunachal Pradesh on deputation.

Earlier in the day, the governor also met the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism K J Alphons and held a discussion with him regarding the potential of tourism promotion in the state, particularly Tawang and Parasuram Kund areas which are famous for religio-cultural tourism.

The Tourism Minister asked for proposals from the state government to promote tourism in the state, the statement said.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya