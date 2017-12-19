190 CAPF, Assam Rifles personnel killed in last 3 years: Govt

MOS Home Kiren Rijiju. (Source: Express photo) MOS Home Kiren Rijiju. (Source: Express photo)

Total 190 paramilitary personnel, including 99 of the CRPF, have been killed in action during the last three years, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, in written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, presented data about the total number of security personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles being killed while performing their duties during the last three years.

According to the data, a total of 190 personnel were killed that included 99 from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 45 from the Border Security Force (BSF), 41 from the Assam Rifles, four of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and one from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force.

Rijiju said these forces “have reported a total of 20 cases where compassionate appointments (of government job) were given during the period (last three years)”.

“Forces have reported 13 cases pending or under process (for providing compensation) due to succession certificates and other documents required as per rules,” he said.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App