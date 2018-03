Three persons were killed Tuesday after their van rammed a stationary lorry from behind at Chalad, about 10 kms from here, police said (File) Three persons were killed Tuesday after their van rammed a stationary lorry from behind at Chalad, about 10 kms from here, police said (File)

Three persons were killed Tuesday after their van rammed a stationary lorry from behind at Chalad, about 10 kms from here, police said. The victims hailed from Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu. The bodies were kept at the district hospital here, police said.

