Three arrested with fake notes in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

Three men have been arrested with fake currency notes worth Rs 5,300 in denominations of Rs 50 and new notes of Rs 500 in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said Sunday. The accused were trying to purchase items on shops in Pahadi area with fake notes of Rs 500. One of the shopkeepers informed the police, following which the accused were held, they said.

10 fake notes of Rs 500 and six notes of Rs 50 were recovered from the accused, identified as Mohammad Naushad, Noor Mohammad and Iqbal. “They brought the fake notes from Delhi,” assistant sub-inspector of Pahadi police station Dharmpal said, adding, that they have been arrested under relevant sections of IPC.

