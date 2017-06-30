Latest News
Tension in UP village after Hindu Yuva Vahini activist’s death

Police said an FIR was registered against unidentified persons and the victim's body sent for post mortem

By: PTI | Hathras | Published: June 30, 2017 3:14 pm
Tension mounted in Purdilnagar area here following the death of a 21-year-old activist of the Hindu Yuva Vahini.

Police said today that the deceased was identified as Prateek Chauhan.

“An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons. Last night, Chauhan was returning home on motorcycle when he was hit by a heavy vehicle. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar said.

Mar 20: Latest News