Pakistan: PM Nawaz Sharif, Army Chief discuss national security issues

Chief of the Army Staff General Raheel Sharif called upon Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to discuss national and regional security. “Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at PM House today. Matters pertaining to national and regional security were discussed during the meeting,” said a press release issued by the Prime Minister House.

The two last met on October 10 and the meeting had reaffirmed that the army and intelligence agencies would continue to play a lead role in the fight against terrorism without any discrimination whatsoever with complete consensus among all stakeholders

