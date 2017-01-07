Coimbatore: Cash, gold ornaments looted from house

In a broad daylight robbery, around 80 sovereigns of gold ornaments and cash Rs 20,000 were burgled from a house here, today, police said. The incident came to light this afternoon, when the owner of the house, Vidya, returned home from office and noticed the front door broken open, they said.

When she entered the house, she was shocked to find the valuables and cash kept in the almirah missing, they added. A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said.

