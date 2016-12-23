China appeals to EU to drop measures against solar imports

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

China is appealing to the European Union to drop anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese solar panels after the trade bloc’s executive body recommended extending them for two years.

A Ministry of Commerce statement Friday said Europe was hurting its own interests and efforts to fight climate change by charging higher import duties on Chinese solar technology. It said the tariffs should be “terminated as soon as possible.”

The European Union raised import duties on Chinese solar panels in 2013 after concluding Beijing improperly subsidized manufacturers. The duties are due to expire in March.

