Winning mood

The margin of victory may have come as a pleasant surprise to her,but BJPs chief ministerial candidate in Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje never seemed to have any doubt about the results. Even before the elections,she had started reaching out to officials who had been in her secretariat during her last term. Start counting your days there. You have to come back, she had told one such official on phone posted in another state about a month before the election. A couple of days back,Raje was learnt to have met 1983 cadre IAS officer Ashok Singhvi who is currently posted as joint secretary in the Ministry of Urban Development in New Delhi. He is now tipped to join her secretariat in Jaipur.

SPACE CRUNCH

With HRD Minister Pallam Raju studiously keeping off his Shastri Bhawan office even while attending ministry related events,it is his residence that has become the centre of all activities. His Pandara Road residence is,however,said to be a bit cramped for all that. Raju still resides in the flat he had been allotted as a Lok Sabha MP and never moved to a ministerial bungalow. While he is said to be quite at home in his Pandara Road residence,the absence of a proper conference room with projectors is being sorely felt by officials who visit the minister.

GROWING UP

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is about to celebrate five years of its existence. Set up in December 2008 in the wake of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai,the agency has since grown in size. Presently,it has about 500 officers and has also set up five field offices besides its New Delhi headquarters. While the nitty-gritty of the fifth anniversary celebration next month is still being worked out,Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is likely to be the chief guest at the function. Recently,the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the CBI had organised three-day seminars after completing 125 and 75 years,respectively. Manmohan Singh was the chief guest at both these events.

GOING OFFLINE

After making an impressive debut on the social media,the Indian Navy,it seems,has beaten a quiet retreat. The official Twitter handle of the Navy  @INSpokesperson  was launched in October,following the footsteps of the Army that had a presence on Twitter. Over the past two months,the Navy managed to get an impressive following of over 5,700 on Twitter. However,since late last week,the official Twitter handle has been taken offline. While there had been no new posts for almost a month,it was taken completely offline on Friday,leaving many to wonder what went wrong.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App