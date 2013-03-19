VVIP choppers: CBI to send LRs to Italy,Tunisia,Mauritius,UK

The CBI will soon send letters rogatory to Italy,Tunisia,Mauritius and UK in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper probe. Officials said they will need assistance from their foreign counterparts in order to trace the money trail.

The LRs will also help the agency to unearth the role of Christian Michel,said officials. The CBI is expected to approach a Delhi court in this regard.

Last week,the CBI registered a case against former IAF chief S P Tyagi and 12 others for alleged cheating,corruption and criminal conspiracy in the deal. The CBI has said that during Tyagis tenure as IAF chief,the Air Force agreed to reduce the service ceiling for VVIP helicopters. This allowed AgustaWestland to bid for the deal.

