V-P calls for strong Sino-Indian ties

Vice-President Hamid Ansari on Saturday said mutual sensitivity and active partnership between India and China was vital for security and stability in the region.

How the two countries deal with transnational issues like terrorism and arms smuggling,Ansari said,would affect large parts of Asia. Active partnership between New Delhi and Beijing and mutual sensitivity to each others concerns is thus vital if stability,security and prosperity in the shared spaces in their near and distant neighbourhood are to be effectively ensured, Ansari said while speaking at Emerging China: Prospects for Partnership in Asia seminar,organised by the Indian Council on World Affairs (ICWA).

Ansaris statement comes in the backdrop of recent setbacks to Sino-India tiesheated exchanges over Arunachal Pradesh,Chinas move to issue stapled visas to people from J&K visiting that country and discovery of a new dam on the Brahmaputra river on the Chinese side.

Ansari said while economic cooperation between the two nations had become a principal driver of our strategic and cooperative partnership for peace and prospserity,it did not preclude competition in the global context.

Saying that the manner in which India and China deal with issues such as illegal migration,terrorism,arms and drug smuggling and pandemics affects large parts of Asia,Ansari said the joint vision of the two nations was to ensure a global order in which our simultaneous development will have a positive impact for our peoples and economies,as also for the rest of the world.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App