Using parents’ credit cards prompt tough Net rules for kids

Children in India are increasingly using parents’ credit cards without their knowledge for online shopping,prompting tougher rules for kids while using the Internet,says a survey.

It also identified the issue of “cyberbaiting”,a growing phenomenon where kids taunt their teachers,then capture the distressed reactions via cell phone videos.

According to the survey – Norton Online Family Report – 39 per cent of Indian parents surveyed have set ground rules for online usage,which will help kids to have a more positive Internet experience.

The cyber security solutions provider Norton conducted the survey among 500 parents,100 teachers and 200 children in the 8-17 age group across the country.

It noted that one-fifth of the kids said they sometimes dip into their parents’ credit cards to shop online for music,magazine subscriptions and event tickets without their knowledge.

Besides,73 per cent of the parents surveyed said that their children had sometimes used the online store without their permission.

“Kids are developing their online identity at an earlier age than ever before and they need parents,teachers and other role models to help them figure out where to go,what to say and how to act and perhaps most importantly how not to act,” Youthologist Vanessa Van Patten said.

The survey suggested that for those households where rules exist,the “good kids” who follow them stay relatively safe. Besides,75 per cent of respondent who follow those rules have had a negative online experience such as receiving inappropriate pictures from strangers,being bullied or becoming the victim of cybercrime.

It increases to 91 per cent among rule breakers.

It also found that kids who are active on social networks open up more doors for content or situations that can be tricky for them to handle as 84 per cent of Indian kids on social networks find themselves in unpleasant situation online,compared to 58 per cent who stay away from such sites.

