US pick-up pushes global shares to 1-month high

Global equity markets extended gains on Tuesday and the dollar traded near a three-year high,spurred by an optimistic tone at a good start to the US earnings season after last weeks strong jobs data.

Equity markets reacted favourably after aluminum producer Alcoa,traditionally the first major US company to report quarterly earnings,posted adjusted profit and revenue above expectations after markets closed on Monday.

Europes broad FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional companies hit its highest in a month before paring some gains as a deal to provide Greece the latest 6.8 billion euro ($8.7 billion) installment of its bailout bolstered the upbeat mood.

MSCIs all-country world equity index rose 0.72 per cent. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 74.3 points or 0.49 per cent to 15,298.99,the S&P 500 gained 8.88 points or 0.54 per cent to 1,649.34,and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.14 points or 0.29 per cent to 3,494.97. The dollar rose toward recent three-year highs against a basket of currencies,with more investors betting on further gains as the Federal Reserve prepares to reduce its stimulus program. The dollar index,which measures the greenback against a currency basket,was up 0.17 per cent at 84.336,having earlier hit 84.085 on a dip in US Treasury yields.

The euro was down 0.15 per cent at $1.2850,holding above Fridays seven-week trough of $1.2806. The single currency found some support after Greece secured aid that will prevent it from defaulting in August. US Treasuries prices held steady as investors prepared to make room for a $32 billion three-year note sale,the first part of this weeks $66 billion in coupon-bearing supply. The 10-year US Treasury note was 3/32 higher in price to yield 2.630 percent. Brent crude oil fell toward $107 a barrel as worries about supply disruptions in the Middle East eased,though investors were wary that more negative headlines from Egypt could trigger renewed volatility.

