Uma Bharti,close to party patriarch L K Advani,to skip BJP’s Goa conclave

BJP vice-president Uma Bharti will skip the partys national executive meet this weekend in Goa. The meeting is likely to focus on making Narendra Modi the campaign committee chief. In a letter to party president Rajnath Singh,she has cited illness due to her tours in the last couple of days as the reason.

However,party sources claimed that Bharti wanted to show her resentment in being left out of the partys campaign plan for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

She is not part of the partys state-level election campaigning committee and was not invited to attend the state-level workers convention in Gwalior last week. To quell speculation,Bhartis aide said she might go to Goa if she recovers in time.

Incidentally,Bharti is close to party patriarch L K Advani,who is believed to have sought a separate election management committee along with the Modi-led campaign committee.

Meanwhile,Rajnath Singh will chair a meeting of partys office-bearers in Goa on Friday,which is likely to be attended by parliamentary board members. It will finalise the agenda and resolution for the meeting and discuss Modis role in partys election plans.

Party sources said there will be two resolutions. While the political resolution is expected to flay the UPA governments misgovernance,the other one is likely to criticise governments weak and soft stand on internal and external security.

