UK mom jailed for forcing pregnancy on 14-yr-old

A mother who persuaded her adopted teenage daughter to become pregnant by artificial insemination because she wanted a baby for herself has been jailed for five years in Britain,in a case that raises concern over how easily donor sperm can be obtained.

Previously secret court documents showed that the daughter was made to inseminate herself alone in her bedroom since 2008 when she was 14,using syringes of semen bought online by the mother from sperm bank Cryos in Denmark. She eventually became pregnant at 16 and gave birth at 17.

The circumstances of her pregnancy came to the fore after midwives became suspicious of the mother because she was trying to prevent her daughter from bonding with the baby.

In a ruling made in March 2012 but only published now after the conclusion of the mothers criminal trial,High Court Judge Peter Jackson described an abiding sense of disbelief that a parent could behave in such a wicked and selfish way towards a vulnerable child.

The judge also raised questions about the international trade in donor sperm. There is no law in Britain to stop someone from buying donor sperm on the Internet and using it at home without supervision.

The mother had three adopted daughters but wanted a fourth and was distraught when authorities told her in 2007 that she would not receive approval for a further adoption. She wanted a girl child. The daughter said she allowed her body to be used by her mother because she loved her. In a Mothers Day card written in 2009,the daughter promised that she would give her mother that.

