UB Group can’t revoke power of attorney unilaterally: Bankers

Vijay Mallya’s UB Group cannot unilaterally revoke a power of attorney (PoA) given to IDBI Trusteeship Services in order to protect shares pledged against loans given to Kingfisher Airlines,clarified bankers. Senior executives at IDBI say that a PoA held by IDBI Trusteeship on behalf of UB Group and its lenders can only be revoked if all parties agree to it.

Unless the underlying transaction has been closed,the PoA legally cannot be revoked unilaterally, an executive at IDBI Trusteeship said. Bankers added that the UB Group may be using delaying tactics to prevent a further sale of shares pledged against loans to Kingfisher Airlines (KFA).

The clarification came in the light of reports suggesting that the UB Group had revoked a PoA given to IDBI Trusteeship,implying that the latter cannot sell on behalf of bankers,and anyone buying the shares could face legal action. IDBI Trusteeship holds PoA for shares pledged against the Rs 430 crore loan to KFA.

Further,officials at State Bank of India confirmed that the consortium of 17 lenders led by SBI has residual rights over the shares pledged as part of that transaction.

SBI officials also confirmed that the consortium of lenders have sold the shares pledged against loans from the consortium of lenders.

This includes shares held in United Spirits,Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers and KFA. Cumulatively,bankers have been successful in recovering only Rs 800-1,000 crore from a total exposure of Rs 7,000 crore.

Banks are now approaching the debt recovery tribunal and filing a claim under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) Act to recover more funds.

HC allows UBHL to sell around 13 mn shares of United Spirits

Worlds largest spirits maker Diageo is now a step closer to picking up a stake in United Spirits (USL) in what will be a Rs 11,166-crore ($2.1 billion) deal  the largest inbound investment after BPs $9 billion in oil and gas blocks in the KG-D6 basin and the $8-billion acquisition of Cairn India by Vedanta.

On Friday,the Karnataka High Court allowed the sale of 13.61 million shares in USL,held by United Breweries Holdings Ltd,a transaction that had been stalled by creditors who had filed winding-up petitions.

The court has also ordered the holding company to deposit Rs 250 crore with the court after closing the deal,directing it to retain any further balance from the sale and not create new pledges or encumbrances on assets till the winding up petitions were disposed of. It is not clear at this stage if the petitioners will go in appeal against the order. The USL stock hit a lifetime high of Rs 2,586,ending the session at Rs 2,569.50,up 6.55 per cent on the BSE.

The courts nod paves the way for Diageo to complete its buyout of a 27.4 per cent stake in USL. The British firms open offer to USLs public shareholders,which could have taken

its stake in the firm to 53.4 per cent,failed to get the desired response.

In the first phase Diageo will acquire a 27.4 per cent stake in USL for Rs 5,725 crore by paying Rs 1,440 per share. Of this 27.4 per cent,19.3 per cent will be acquired directly from UBHL and certain USL subsidiaries and group trusts.

