Turmeric futures down 1.04 pc on subdued export demand

Turmeric prices fell sharply by 1.04 per cent to Rs 4,972 per quintal in futures trade today as speculators offloaded their positions due to subdued overseas demand.

Adequate supplies amid mounting stocks also put pressure on turmeric.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange,turmeric for delivery in December traded Rs 52,or 1.04 per cent lower at Rs 4,972 per quintal,with an open interest of 8,400 lots.

Similarly,the spice for delivery in November down by Rs 34,or 0.68 per cent,to Rs 4,990 per quintal in 15,795 lots.

Marketmen said adequate supplies in the spot market following mounting stocks and weak overseas demand mainly pulled down turmeric prices at futures trade.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App