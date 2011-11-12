Tired of feeling the burn? Low-acid diet may help

Stomach acid has long been blamed for acid reflux,heartburn and other ills. But now some experts saying the problems may lie not just in the acid coming up from the stomach but in the food going down.

The idea has been getting a lot of attention lately,notably in popular books like Crazy Sexy Diet and The Acid Alkaline Food Guide,which claim that readers can improve their health by focusing on the balance of acid and alkaline in the diet,mostly by eating more vegetables and certain fruits and fewer meats and processed foods.

This year,a small study found that restricting dietary acid could relieve reflux symptoms like coughing and hoarseness in patients who had not been helped by drug therapy,according to the journal Annals of Otology,Rhinology & Laryngology.

In the study,12 men and 8 women with reflux symptoms who hadnt responded to medication were put on a low-acid diet for two weeks,eliminating all foods and beverages with a pH lower than 5. The lower the pH,the higher the acidity; highly acidic foods and beverages include diet sodas (2.9 to 3.7),strawberries (3.5) and barbecue sauce (3.7). According to the study,19 out of 20 patients improved on the low-acid diet,and three became completely asymptomatic.

Dr Jamie Koufman,who specialises in voice disorders and laryngopharyngeal reflux (the kind associated with hoarseness),advocates a low-acid diet in her new book,Dropping Acid: The Reflux Diet Cookbook & Cure.

To relieve heartburn and reflux symptoms,Dr Koufman suggests a strict two-week induction diet with nothing below pH 5  no fruit except melons and bananas,no tomatoes or onions but plenty of other vegetables,whole grains,and fish or skinless poultry. High-alkaline foods include bananas (5.6),broccoli (6.2) and oatmeal (7.2).

Some foods must be eliminated for reasons other than acidity. Regardless of pH levels,high-fat meats,dairy products,caffeine,chocolate,carbonated beverages,fried foods,alcohol and mints are known to aggravate reflux symptoms. Certain other foods,including garlic,nuts,cucumbers and highly spiced dishes,may also touch off reflux in some patients.

For people who dont have severe reflux,Dr Koufman suggests a maintenance diet of foods with a pH no lower than 4,which allows items like apples,raspberries and yogurt.

