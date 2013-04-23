The most powerful Indians in 2013: No. 81-90

81

Kapil Sibal, 63

Minister of Telecommunication

Rank ’12: 64

WHY

He heads the Telecom Ministry when the 2G spectrum case is at a crucial stage and the telecom sector needs new ideas.

POWER PUNCH

He said since courts wanted the government to be transparent,they should also give full reasons for their decisions.

WHAT NEXT

His task is to help telecom sector get back on growth track.

BY THE WAY

He has written songs for a film titled Bandook.

82

M Veerappa Moily, 73

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

New on the list

Why

He is expected to find a way to make oil firms profitable again as also reduce subsidy on petroleum products in such a way that it doesnt hurt the Congresss electoral prospects in the next general elections.

Power Punch

When most analysts had written him off after he was shifted to the not-so-important Corporate Affairs Ministry from the Law Ministry in July 2011,he managed to bounce back by getting the important oil portfolio.

What Next

He will play an important role in the Congresss gameplan for the coming Karnataka Assembly elections. He needs to focus on increasing the output of oil and gas from internal resources to meet the countrys energy requirement and save forex reserves.

By The Way

His wife,Malathi,is a well-known Kannada poet.

83

Pratip Chaudhuri, 59

Chairman,State Bank of India

New on the list

Why

Even in a year when the banking sector’s loan growth slowed to 14-15 per cent,aggressive tacticsespecially in the home-and-retail segmentusually associated with private banks saw SBIs loan portfolio rise an impressive 21 per cent. SBI reined in loan losses and by getting tough with defaulters,should end FY13 with gross NPAs of 4.5 per cent of advances as compared to 5.3 per cent in December.

Power Punch

On Kingfisher,Chaudhuri has said he intends to sell all collateral,first the shares followed by other liquid assets and fixed assets,before moving on to the personal guarantees given by the promoters.

What Next

He will remind the government to revive mergers of associate banks with SBI before retiring late this year.

By The Way

He is a vegetarian on Thursday. His wife insists on it.

84

Virat Kohli, 24

Cricketer

New on the list

WHY

Despite the travails of the India team in 2012,he remained the one bright spot. He averaged 68.40 with the bat in ODIs. As the Test team bid adieu to two middle-order behemoths Rahul Dravid and V V S Laxman,he showed he could take up the mantle.

POWER PUNCH

He enhanced his reputation as being among Indias most clinical finishers ever in ODI history with his unbeaten 133 at Hobart.

WHAT NEXT

His focus will be on continuing his golden run in the ODIs,and trying to enhance his stature in Test cricket with the tour to South Africa later in 2013 set to be a challenge. Is said to be the obvious heir apparent

to Dhoni.

BY THE WAY

He keeps a strict eye on his calorie count and prefers black coffee to soft drinks or tea.

85

Aveek Sarkar, 67

Chief Editor,ABP Group

Rank ’12: 80

Why

From a regional publisher in Kolkata,he has turned the Anand Bazar Patrika Group into a national media house. Today it runs an English and a Bengali daily,a leading national Hindi news channel,a Bengali news channel and several magazines,including Fortune India in arrangement with the US-based Time Inc. After a tie-up with the UK-based Penguin Books,the group has entered into the trade publishing business.

Power Punch

After walking out of the nine-year relationship with Rupert Murdochs Star India,he accomplished one of the most successful re-branding exercises in the country. The Hindi news channel Star News was relaunched as ABP News without any loss in viewership.

What Next

He sees no mergers or acquisitions for the group before the economy recovers.

By The Way

He is the captain of the Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

86

Kalanithi Maran, 47

Chairman & MD,Sun Group

New on the list

Why

The billionaire who owns an airline,SpiceJet,and an IPL team,Sunrisers,also reigns over a media empire of TV channels and newspapers. After liberalisation of FDI,his profitable airline has become all the more attractive. He holds quiet and invisible power within the DMK because of his regional media outlets.

Power Punch

He bought IPL team Deccan Chargers,which he has renamed Sunrisers. With his vast regional language TV channel network,the team would be a perfect fit to keep the TRPs high.

What Next

He might enter English print media this year.

By The Way

He drives a Bentley,which bears his favourite number,1515.

87

Aditya Chopra, 41

Film director & producer

New on the list

Why

The only producer to release a Salman Khan film (Ek Tha Tiger) and a Shah Rukh Khan film (Jab Tak Hai Jaan) in the same year.

Power Punch

So that his fathers swan song Jab Tak Hai Jaan could get its due prominence,he ordered the construction of a state-of-the-art theatre in YRF Studios for just one night.

What Next

Gunday,Aurangzeb,Kill Dil,Paani,Dhoom 3,Manish Sharmas next,Noopur Asthanas next.

By The Way

He doesnt give interviews and never misses the Friday release at Bandras Gaiety Galaxy cinemas.

88

Uday Kotak, 53

Managing Director,Kotak Mahindra Bank

Rank ’12: 76

WHY

Heading one of the youngest banks in the country,he has transformed his group from one heavily dependent on capital markets to a more balanced business.

POWER PUNCH

He is the first billionaire banker in the country and is the only banker in the Forbes India Top 20 rich list of 2012. He acquired the lending business of Barclays Bank.

WHAT NEXT

He plans to grow both organically and inorganically.

BY THE WAY

He likes to watch cricket and play the sitar.

89

Rajiv Shukla, 53

MoS for Parliamentary Affairs & IPL Chairman

New on the list

WHY

Due to his proximity to 10 Janpath,most doors open to this compulsive networker. He remains in headlines also for being IPL Chairman and a board member of Hockey India League.

POWER PUNCH

He remains an invaluable negotiator,lobbyist,go-between or a mere messenger for the high and mighty. He can fix the deal that suits everyone. He was behind Sachin Tendulkars nomination to the Upper House.

WHAT NEXT

His future depends on the outcome of two elections,the Lok Sabha and the BCCI.

Oops moment

Poore din ke liye House adjourn kara dijiye, he whispered to RS Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien as the opposition rolled up their sleeves over the coal blocks issue.

BY THE WAY

He never misses balushahis when visiting Vrindavan.

90

Karan Johar, 40

Film director & producer

Rank ’12: 93

WHY

As director of Student of the Year,he ensured that his studentsSidharth,Varun and Aliagot the launch of a lifetime. As a producer,he raked in big moolah with Agneepath. His other production Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu tweaked the romcom genre where the guy and the girl did not walk into the sunset. His stint as a judge on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa was also appreciated.

Power Punch

His 40th birthday event was nothing less than a grand film premiere with the whos who of B town turning up in gowns and tuxedos.

What Next

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani,Gori Tere Pyaar Mein,a co-production with Ekta Kapoor directed by Akshay Roy,Unglee,Dostana 2.

By The Way

He can speak French fluently.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App