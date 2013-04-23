The most powerful Indians in 2013: No. 81-90

81
Kapil Sibal, 63
Minister of Telecommunication
Rank ’12: 64
WHY
He heads the Telecom Ministry when the 2G spectrum case is at a crucial stage and the telecom sector needs new ideas.
POWER PUNCH
He said since courts wanted the government to be transparent,they should also give full reasons for their decisions.
WHAT NEXT
His task is to help telecom sector get back on growth track.
BY THE WAY
He has written songs for a film titled Bandook.
82
M Veerappa Moily, 73
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
New on the list
Why
He is expected to find a way to make oil firms profitable again as also reduce subsidy on petroleum products in such a way that it doesnt hurt the Congresss electoral prospects in the next general elections.
Power Punch
When most analysts had written him off after he was shifted to the not-so-important Corporate Affairs Ministry from the Law Ministry in July 2011,he managed to bounce back by getting the important oil portfolio.
What Next
He will play an important role in the Congresss gameplan for the coming Karnataka Assembly elections. He needs to focus on increasing the output of oil and gas from internal resources to meet the countrys energy requirement and save forex reserves.
By The Way
His wife,Malathi,is a well-known Kannada poet.
83
Pratip Chaudhuri, 59
Chairman,State Bank of India
New on the list
Why
Even in a year when the banking sector’s loan growth slowed to 14-15 per cent,aggressive tacticsespecially in the home-and-retail segmentusually associated with private banks saw SBIs loan portfolio rise an impressive 21 per cent. SBI reined in loan losses and by getting tough with defaulters,should end FY13 with gross NPAs of 4.5 per cent of advances as compared to 5.3 per cent in December.
Power Punch
On Kingfisher,Chaudhuri has said he intends to sell all collateral,first the shares followed by other liquid assets and fixed assets,before moving on to the personal guarantees given by the promoters.
What Next
He will remind the government to revive mergers of associate banks with SBI before retiring late this year.
By The Way
He is a vegetarian on Thursday. His wife insists on it.
84
Virat Kohli, 24
Cricketer
New on the list
WHY
Despite the travails of the India team in 2012,he remained the one bright spot. He averaged 68.40 with the bat in ODIs. As the Test team bid adieu to two middle-order behemoths Rahul Dravid and V V S Laxman,he showed he could take up the mantle.
POWER PUNCH
He enhanced his reputation as being among Indias most clinical finishers ever in ODI history with his unbeaten 133 at Hobart.
WHAT NEXT
His focus will be on continuing his golden run in the ODIs,and trying to enhance his stature in Test cricket with the tour to South Africa later in 2013 set to be a challenge. Is said to be the obvious heir apparent
to Dhoni.
BY THE WAY
He keeps a strict eye on his calorie count and prefers black coffee to soft drinks or tea.
85
Aveek Sarkar, 67
Chief Editor,ABP Group
Rank ’12: 80
Why
From a regional publisher in Kolkata,he has turned the Anand Bazar Patrika Group into a national media house. Today it runs an English and a Bengali daily,a leading national Hindi news channel,a Bengali news channel and several magazines,including Fortune India in arrangement with the US-based Time Inc. After a tie-up with the UK-based Penguin Books,the group has entered into the trade publishing business.
Power Punch
After walking out of the nine-year relationship with Rupert Murdochs Star India,he accomplished one of the most successful re-branding exercises in the country. The Hindi news channel Star News was relaunched as ABP News without any loss in viewership.
What Next
He sees no mergers or acquisitions for the group before the economy recovers.
By The Way
He is the captain of the Royal Calcutta Golf Club.
86
Kalanithi Maran, 47
Chairman & MD,Sun Group
New on the list
Why
The billionaire who owns an airline,SpiceJet,and an IPL team,Sunrisers,also reigns over a media empire of TV channels and newspapers. After liberalisation of FDI,his profitable airline has become all the more attractive. He holds quiet and invisible power within the DMK because of his regional media outlets.
Power Punch
He bought IPL team Deccan Chargers,which he has renamed Sunrisers. With his vast regional language TV channel network,the team would be a perfect fit to keep the TRPs high.
What Next
He might enter English print media this year.
By The Way
He drives a Bentley,which bears his favourite number,1515.
87
Aditya Chopra, 41
Film director & producer
New on the list
Why
The only producer to release a Salman Khan film (Ek Tha Tiger) and a Shah Rukh Khan film (Jab Tak Hai Jaan) in the same year.
Power Punch
So that his fathers swan song Jab Tak Hai Jaan could get its due prominence,he ordered the construction of a state-of-the-art theatre in YRF Studios for just one night.
What Next
Gunday,Aurangzeb,Kill Dil,Paani,Dhoom 3,Manish Sharmas next,Noopur Asthanas next.
By The Way
He doesnt give interviews and never misses the Friday release at Bandras Gaiety Galaxy cinemas.
88
Uday Kotak, 53
Managing Director,Kotak Mahindra Bank
Rank ’12: 76
WHY
Heading one of the youngest banks in the country,he has transformed his group from one heavily dependent on capital markets to a more balanced business.
POWER PUNCH
He is the first billionaire banker in the country and is the only banker in the Forbes India Top 20 rich list of 2012. He acquired the lending business of Barclays Bank.
WHAT NEXT
He plans to grow both organically and inorganically.
BY THE WAY
He likes to watch cricket and play the sitar.
89
Rajiv Shukla, 53
MoS for Parliamentary Affairs & IPL Chairman
New on the list
WHY
Due to his proximity to 10 Janpath,most doors open to this compulsive networker. He remains in headlines also for being IPL Chairman and a board member of Hockey India League.
POWER PUNCH
He remains an invaluable negotiator,lobbyist,go-between or a mere messenger for the high and mighty. He can fix the deal that suits everyone. He was behind Sachin Tendulkars nomination to the Upper House.
WHAT NEXT
His future depends on the outcome of two elections,the Lok Sabha and the BCCI.
Oops moment
Poore din ke liye House adjourn kara dijiye, he whispered to RS Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien as the opposition rolled up their sleeves over the coal blocks issue.
BY THE WAY
He never misses balushahis when visiting Vrindavan.
90
Karan Johar, 40
Film director & producer
Rank ’12: 93
WHY
As director of Student of the Year,he ensured that his studentsSidharth,Varun and Aliagot the launch of a lifetime. As a producer,he raked in big moolah with Agneepath. His other production Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu tweaked the romcom genre where the guy and the girl did not walk into the sunset. His stint as a judge on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa was also appreciated.
Power Punch
His 40th birthday event was nothing less than a grand film premiere with the whos who of B town turning up in gowns and tuxedos.
What Next
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani,Gori Tere Pyaar Mein,a co-production with Ekta Kapoor directed by Akshay Roy,Unglee,Dostana 2.
By The Way
He can speak French fluently.
