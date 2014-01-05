Presents Latest News

Tejpals judicial custody extended

District and sessions court reserved its order on Tejpals bail application till January 7.

Written by PTI | Panaji | Published: January 5, 2014 4:16 am
The judicial custody of Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal was Saturday extended by 10 days by a local court here. Tejpal was earlier remanded in 12-day judicial custody after his police remand had expired.

The 50-year-old was arrested on November 30 last year after his anticipatory bail was rejected. A woman colleague had accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her twice on November 7 and 8 in Goa.

Meanwhile,a district and sessions court reserved its order on Tejpals bail application till January 7.

