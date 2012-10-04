Team that nailed KFA scrapped,new team diluted findings

The beleaguered private carrier Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) may have announced a partial blackout,but the civil aviation ministry and the aviation regulator are also being criticised for the manner in which they first brushed aside serious audit objections on the carrier and later at a crucial juncture,replaced the auditing team.

In a classic case,the newly appointed DGCA recently changed the entire team,which was originally appointed to audit the airline. The officials,who had indicted KFA,in an earlier audit conducted last year,were removed from the team,in a revised order,issued by the aviation regulator. There was,however,no change in the audit teams,which were set up set up to check 49 other private carriers.

The new team made total 35 observations,in the recently concluded audit,out of which,more than 20 pertained to aviation manuals and reportedly missed out on safety and engineering issues,revealed a top DGCA official.

Arun Mishra,who took over as DGCA in July,after his predecessor EK Bharat Bhushan was unceremoniously removed,had directed to set up a new team,to audit KFA and Air India charters,against whom damaging reports were submitted earlier.

Bhushan,had approved the Regulatory Audit Programme (RAP),according to which KFAs audit was to be conducted by a team of DGCA officials headed by deputy director (operations) Suvrita Saxena.

The order,issued by Bhushan is still posted on the DGCA website,under the head,Surveillance Programme 2012 giving details about various RAPs – for organisations operating 10 aircraft or more,3-9 aircraft,and less than three aircraft.

According to this order,Saxena,was the head of the team,she had earlier audited KFA and deputy director DGCA Maneesh Kumar,head of team set up to audit Air India charters.

However,the DGCA,in August,issued a revised order,and appointed deputy director (air safety) Sanjay Brahmane as head of the KFA auditing team and for Air India charters a new team was set up,under deputy director MJ Singh who replaced Kumar.

Mishra said,I wanted a comprehensive audit of these two airlines so a new team of experienced people was set up. On being asked,why were DGCA officials,who had earlier audited KFA and AI were changed and no other audit team similarly shifted,Mishra said,I dont know about the earlier teams or orders issued by EK Bharat Bhushan,there were areas of concern and we wanted a detailed audit.

Earlier,in 2011,the DGCA team,in a financial audit,had indicted KFA for under reporting its flight cancellations,for slot mishandling etc. The regulator,however,ordered a second audit,which revised recommendations,while Bhushan was kept in dark, revealed a top source.

A special team was dispatched from Delhi to audit KFA,which revised the audit report and diluted the recommendations. The second audit,conducted by this team on December 15 and 16,made no mention of the variation between the flight cancellation data provided by the airline and actual cancellations.

As reported earlier (The Indian Express,August 9,2012) the airline had been allowed to operate 418 daily flights during the winter schedule which started on October 30,2011,but Kingfisher had not even listed 106 of these flights on its computer network.

This,one senior DGCA official had alleged,could amount to squatting.

Kingfisher to be airborne only after it submits concrete plans: Singh

The possibility of Kingfisher Airlines remaining up in the air seems unlikely,as the government has said that the airline has to give a concrete plan to ensure smooth operations before it can be allowed to take-off.

Unless there is a plausible plan,which convinces all of us that the airline can ensure smooth operations,the airline will not be allowed to fly. The plan should ensure that they have money in hand to fund their operational costs. Any plan that talks about a prospective fund infusion in the airline through stake sale and banking on money from accounts that are frozen is not a concrete plan and cannot be accepted, civil aviation minister Ajit Singh told The Indian Express.

He also said that their main concern is the safety and inconvenience of passengers. We cannot allow an airline that is facing strike every now and then to fly and cause inconvenience and risk the safety of passengers, Singh added.

Meanwhile,the DGCA has submitted an interim report on its meeting with the Kingfisher Airlines CEO Sanjay Agarwal in Delhi. The airline hopes to open talks with employees and restart operations by Friday. ENS

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App