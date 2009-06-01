She is an internationally acclaimed Internet phenomenon and a symbol of the folly of underestimating people because of the way they look. But in a shocking upset,Susan Boyle,the 47-year-old Scottish church volunteer whose stunning audition for the Britains Got Talent TV show last month has been viewed 90 million times on YouTube,lost in the final round of the programme on Saturday night.

After the audience votes had been tallied,Boyle was placed second,beaten by a joyfully innovative dance troupe named Diversity.

Winners of Britains Got Talent,among the most-watched programmes in Britain,receive about $160,000 and a spot on the roster of the Royal Variety Performance,presented in front of the Queen. Their high profiles virtually assure them lucrative careers in show business.

But the same is often true for the runners-up,who in this case included Julian Smith,a soulful saxophonist who came in third. And the exposure Boyle has received since her original audition means she is a hot property who is virtually guaranteed a recording contract.

For weeks she seemed to be a shoo-in for victory. To see a middle-aged woman from a small town  who lives alone with her cat,Pebbles  open her mouth to reveal such a beautiful voice was inspiring. Celebrities like Demi Moore said they were rooting for her.

But in recent days there were worries that Boyle  who is said to have suffered slight brain damage when she was deprived of oxygen at birth,and is so unworldly that she has no computer  was cracking under pressure. Tabloid reports had her lashing out at reporters and swearing uncharitably about her competitors. But in the end Boyle proved stoic in defeat,graciously congratulating her opponents.

