Stocks down for 2nd day; L&T up 5 pct

Extending the losses for the second consecutive day,the benchmark Sensex on BSE today closed down by 159 points after recovering two-third of the losses suffered in early trade on weak Asian cues.

The 30-share barometer of the Bombay Stock Exchange ended at 16,835.56 points,down 0.94 per cent or 159.04 points.

After opening lower,the markets plunged by 443 points in the intra-day. However,the sentiment got a boost after blue-chip stock Larsen & Toubro unveiled its fourth quarter numbers.

Marketmen said L&T’s 44 per cent jump in profit at Rs 1,438.10 crore for the January-March period lifted sentiment and helped markets recover. L&T jumped 4.9 per cent,the highest gain among Sensex stocks. The stock carries 6.6 per cent weight in Sensex.

European stocks by the mid-session turned green,helping domestic markets to recover by over 280 points,they added.

Asian bourses were,however,distinctly weak,with the China’s Shanghai tanking 5.07 per cent hit– the most in the region — and Japan’s Nikkei declining 2.17 per cent.

The National Stock Exchange index Nifty ended 33.60 points to 5,059.90,after touching a low of 4,966.25.

Analysts attributed the steep fall in early trade to weakness across the globe on persisting concerns over the Eurozone debt crisis.

“Markets fell on weak investor sentiment across the globe and in the absence of any big news from the domestic front the trend is likely to continue for next some sessions,” Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Research Head Alex Mathews said.

Refinery,IT and the auto sectors led the decline in intra-day. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries lost 2.57 per cent to Rs 1,016.75.

Infosys lost 1.55 per cent,TCS 2.47 per cent,Wipro 3.30 per cent. Tata Motors also sank 3.29 per cent,while DLF fell 3.95 per cent.

A steady inflow of discouraging quarterly performance by leading companies such as RComm and NTPC also dragged indices,marketmen said. RComm declined 2.01 per cent,while NTPC lost 0.95 per cent. Out of the 13 sector indices on BSE,only consumer goods,pharma and FMCG closed in green.

In the 30-BSE index components,24 stocks declined while six ended with profits.

FMCG major HUL rose 2.5 per cent. Banking giant SBI,which was battered on Friday after its proft fell 32 per cent for the March quarter,closed 1.3 per cent up.

