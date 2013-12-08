Step back in standoff: Hasina says may defer Bangladesh polls

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday told a UN envoy that Bangladeshs polls could be deferred to accommodate the demands of the main opposition BNP,which has decided not to participate in the January 5 general election.
Hasinas media adviser Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said the premier told UN Assistant Secretary General Oscar Fernandez-Taranco that the independent Election Commission could defer the poll schedule to accommodate the BNP. The UN envoy,on a mission to end political turmoil triggered by a standoff between the Awami League and the BNP over the general election,sought revision of the poll schedule for negotiations.
But whatever the Election Commission does,they must do it within the constitutional framework, Hasina was quoted as saying by Chowdhury.
The premier told Fernandez-Taranco the Election Commission was constituted in consultation with the BNP and had conducted several hundred local government body polls that were never questioned by the opposition.
Fernandez-Taranco arrived here on Friday night with UN chief Ban Ki-moons message for an urgent dialogue between the Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to reach an acceptable formula for holding an inclusive,non-violent and credible election.
Officials said the envoy would also hold talks with Hasinas arch-rival Khaleda Zia,head of the BNP.
For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App