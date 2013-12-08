Step back in standoff: Hasina says may defer Bangladesh polls

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday told a UN envoy that Bangladeshs polls could be deferred to accommodate the demands of the main opposition BNP,which has decided not to participate in the January 5 general election.

Hasinas media adviser Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said the premier told UN Assistant Secretary General Oscar Fernandez-Taranco that the independent Election Commission could defer the poll schedule to accommodate the BNP. The UN envoy,on a mission to end political turmoil triggered by a standoff between the Awami League and the BNP over the general election,sought revision of the poll schedule for negotiations.

But whatever the Election Commission does,they must do it within the constitutional framework, Hasina was quoted as saying by Chowdhury.

The premier told Fernandez-Taranco the Election Commission was constituted in consultation with the BNP and had conducted several hundred local government body polls that were never questioned by the opposition.

Fernandez-Taranco arrived here on Friday night with UN chief Ban Ki-moons message for an urgent dialogue between the Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to reach an acceptable formula for holding an inclusive,non-violent and credible election.

Officials said the envoy would also hold talks with Hasinas arch-rival Khaleda Zia,head of the BNP.

