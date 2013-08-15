Special team to look for cop who embezzled Rs 4.5 lakh

A Speciale team in Bangalore has been entrusted the task of nabbing a constable accused of embezzling department funds. The constable allegedly misappropriated mo-ney meant for the City Armed Reserve (CAR) police.
The Cottonpet police registered a criminal case against the constable on a complaint lodged by DCP (CAR headquarter) R Ramesh on Wednesday. DCP Ramesh said that Manjunath,the constable deployed as a writer in the CARs Armor and Escort company,is the prime accused.
We regularly give out arrears,special duty,overtime duty and other allowances to eligible police personnel. Recently,many personnel complained to me about not getting their money. I came to know about the cheating by constable Manjunath during the verification, Ramesh said. Manjunath has not reported on duty for the past two weeks,he said.
The police have registered a case against Manjunath under Sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant),420 (cheating),471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of IPC.
It is suspected that Manjunath was also helped by some of his colleagues. He cheated us of funds to the tune of Rs 4.5 lakh and has been doing it for the past 10 months., DCP Ramesh said.
Manjunath has been suspended from duty and a departmental inquiry will be carried out against him,he said.
For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App