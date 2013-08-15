Special team to look for cop who embezzled Rs 4.5 lakh

A Speciale team in Bangalore has been entrusted the task of nabbing a constable accused of embezzling department funds. The constable allegedly misappropriated mo-ney meant for the City Armed Reserve (CAR) police.

The Cottonpet police registered a criminal case against the constable on a complaint lodged by DCP (CAR headquarter) R Ramesh on Wednesday. DCP Ramesh said that Manjunath,the constable deployed as a writer in the CARs Armor and Escort company,is the prime accused.

We regularly give out arrears,special duty,overtime duty and other allowances to eligible police personnel. Recently,many personnel complained to me about not getting their money. I came to know about the cheating by constable Manjunath during the verification, Ramesh said. Manjunath has not reported on duty for the past two weeks,he said.

The police have registered a case against Manjunath under Sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant),420 (cheating),471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of IPC.

It is suspected that Manjunath was also helped by some of his colleagues. He cheated us of funds to the tune of Rs 4.5 lakh and has been doing it for the past 10 months., DCP Ramesh said.

Manjunath has been suspended from duty and a departmental inquiry will be carried out against him,he said.

