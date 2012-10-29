Slums come back due to politics

At a time when certain large infrastructure projects are nearing completion and others are taking off from the drawing board,Metropolitan Commissioner Rahul Asthana talks to The Indian Express newsroom about issues such as planning,scope for PPP projects in the city,coordination between agencies and the menace of slums.

P VAIDYANATHAN IYER: We are still new to PPP in infrastructure. Isn’t it true that the world over,PPP projects have also resulted in people paying higher service charges? How has the experience in Mumbai been?

RA: The advantage of PPP is 60 per cent or more of the cost is borne by the concessionaire,it is balanced by the loss of revenue to the state. But upfront money is available and the government can spread its resources. As far as the disadvantages are concerned,you must have an efficient concessionaire. Many times,in a PPP project you end up with a single or two bids. In Mumbai,the ridership is so heavy PPP projects can be successful.

MANASI PHADKE: How has MMRDAs experience with PPP been?

RA: Not too good. Right of way was an issue we werent able to resolve faster. From the concessionaires side,may be the efficiency could have been better in terms of putting in sufficient resources.

MANASI PHADKE: Do you feel political will plays an important part in getting projects started?

RA: For large projects,yes,whether it is the sea link or MTHL,or Metro. We can only say this is what we want to do. For example,Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro is going to cost us Rs 24,000 crore. It’s an underground project unlike Lines 1 and 2. If the Chief Minister says yes,we will go ahead and do it.

SAGNIK CHOWDHURY: There have been quite a few accidents on MMRDA project sites. What is the authority doing about it?

RA: We have instituted independent inquiries for Metro and Eastern Freeway. Both reports are in. In case of Eastern Freeway we will soon take action,but in case of Metro we cant take action. It is MMOPL. MMOPL has formed a safety audit committee that meets regularly and presents a report to the board. It is always a learning process,but we could have done better.

ZEESHAN SHAIKH: MMRDA is taking up projects that have a cumulative value of Rs 2 lakh crore. Can MMRDA sustain building these projects over the next decade?

RA: No. We can generate Rs 60,000 crore if we sell land at BKC and Wadala at todays prices. The projects at various stages will cost us Rs 90,000 crore. We have Rs 10,000 crore deposits,so we have a deficit of Rs 20,000 crore. MMRDA is going to run out of money in the next decade. We have to find newer pastures. We are now also looking at joint ventures,so that we can get annual rentals.

SAGNIK CHOWDHURY: How is planning in terms of security?

RA: Security can never be compromised. For MTHL,we have appointed world-class consultants. The recommendations will be provided to the concessionaire and will form a part of the contract. For example,BARC has sought view cutters all along the left-hand side as we go toward Navi Mumbai. For Metro,we have started talks with CISF,local police.

STUTI SHUKLA: How big a problem is the presence of multiple agencies in executing big-ticket projects?

RA: While implementing,yes. Especially while dealing with the railways or for police bandobast to remove encroachments. Law and order is priority for police than helping demolish hutments for a project.

SMITA NAIR: The approach roads to BKC are not good. For instance,a Japanese businessman going to BKC has to go through Kurla. In the planning stage do you look at all these aspects?

RA: We have looked internally at BKC,but we haven’t looked well at the approach to BKC,so we are rectifying that. We are in the last stage of planning two tunnels and a flyover. We have got approval of the authority,we have got the funds and the detailed project report is almost completed. This would cost us in the region of Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore.

MAYURA JANWALKAR: Is there a plan to improve public transport in BKC?

RA: In the last six months we have introduced two services from Kurla and Bandra stations. Now,we are going to buy 15-18 low-floor buses and give them to BEST. These buses will be more comfortable. We would not expect returns,so the fares wont be high.

ZEESHAN SHAIKH: When bureaucrats change,do they tend to change policies of predecessors?

RA: Priorities change. My priority is transport projects and ensuring current projects are completed. By February-March,you will see Eastern Freeway completed and one will be able to travel from Carnac Bunder to Chembur in 20-25 minutes without a single traffic light. The Milan subway rail over-bridge is next. Monorail should be also completed and Metro substantially completed.

SHIVANI NAIK: Is there anything about Mumbai that you would like to change?

RA: The slums. MMRDA clears slums only to the extent of getting right of way for projects or for areas like the airport. Slums come back due to politics and governance reasons. Why is there not a single shanty on Marine Drive? Because they know the moment they build one,it will be razed within two hours. It also doesnt happen in other areas such as Parel or Kurla. In Delhi,you dont see slums because they are very tough on this.

SANDEEP SINGH: Will the

Peddar road flyover ever

materialise?

RA: Even if one lane on Peddar Road is closed because of a cave-in,it creates chaos. For the flyover,two lanes will have to be closed. Imagine the chaos it could cause. It is difficult to construct the flyover until you have an alternative route in place. We are planning an elevated road from Worli to Sewree. But it will take another four-five years.

SHARVARI PATWA: Every year there is a fight between BMC and MMRDA over who will undertake desilting of the Mithi. Is there a permanent solution that is being worked out? Also,how is the coordination between BMC and MMRDA?

RA: The fight is always till the monsoon and then MMRDA always buckles up at the last moment and says okay we will do it. So,the good news is it gets done. But now we have told BMC that they need to take it over from next year. The coordination is largely good. There are some lapses at the lower levels and turf battles at the top too,but it is not as bad as it is made out in media.

SMITA NAIR: Will our Metro look different than Delhis or Bangalores?

RA: Substantively,it will look the same wherever it is elevated. Our monorail is aesthetically better. I have been told that my additional commissioner has given colour combinations which are appealing  pinks and greens,not the usual greys and blacks. We hope to start trial runs for monorail next month.

ALISON SALDANHA: According to BMC tracking website there are a number of potholes on MMRDA roads that have remained unrepaired. What do you have to say about this?

RA: Completely wrong. Some of the roads listed are not with us. For example,the western and eastern express highways are with PWD. MMRDA controls only two per cent of city roads. We have JP Road in Andheri (West) and RC Marg in Chembur. There are potholes,especially on RC Marg.

