Six ministers get portfolios,Chennai drama not over yet

Getting down to business,a day after he was sworn in,Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday presided over the first Cabinet meeting,even as the government declared portfolios of six of the 19 newly inducted Cabinet ministers.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna is the new External Affairs Minister while the leader of UPAs largest ally,Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee,has been given the Railways portfolio. Pranab Mukehrjee is the new Finance Minister,while P Chidambaram retains Home Ministry,A K Antony Defence and Sharad Pawar Agriculture Food,Civil Supplies,Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution.

Manmohan Singh,presiding over the first Cabinet meeting,said that the UPA had made a number of promises before the people and thereby we have promises to keep.

However,the Cabinet formation process continued to get stuck in DMKs internal squabbles and family politics. After hectic closed-door discussions within the DMK and the Karunanidhi family at the Chief Ministers residences at Gopalapuram and CIT Nagar in Chennai,Karunanidhis son M K Azhagiri said that a final decision (on the nominees) would be taken on Sunday.

It was apparent that the ball was in the DMKs court and what held up the partys list was no longer negotiations with the Congress but the complex dynamics of the family-run Dravidian party. The party has been gripped by conflicting interests,primarily from within the family,delaying the final announcement.

Apart from Karunanidhis children Azhagiri,M K Stalin and Kanimozhi,senior leaders and ministers including Arcot Veerasamy and Durai Murugan were present during the discussions.

Officially,the party has blamed the present confusion largely on television channels in Delhi,who targeted party nominees T R Baalu and Raja. We thank the Prime Minister for clearing the air, said the Chief Minister in a statement on Saturday morning,referring to Manmohan Singhs comment on the two DMK leaders on Friday night. A final decision on joining the Government will be taken by the partys executive committee,maintained Karunanidhi.

Sources in New Delhi say that that the DMK has been offered three Cabinet berthsLabour/ Textile/ Small Scale Industry (one of the three),Telecom (if the nominee is Maran) and Chemical and Fertilizersand three MoS berths,Women and Child Welfare,MoS (Revenue) and Health.

Party sources in Chennai say that only one person from the Karunanidhi family would become Cabinet minister,adding that the tussle was between Dayanidhi Maran and Azhagiri. The DMK patriarchs daughter Kanimozhi,a member of the Upper House,is said to be named for the post of MoS for Women,Children and Social Welfare,one of her areas of interest.

If Maran is given Telecom,Azhagiri will have to settle for an MoS rank,which his supporters say does not fit the profile of the leader who won at least nine seats for the party. Also,it was an opinion poll in Marans paper which underrated Azhagiri that led to the family feud and the grand-nephews exit from the Union Cabinet. In any case,A Raja,a party loyalist and its Dalit face, who was made the IT and Communications Minister after Maran was sent packing,will become a Minister of State with independent charge,claimed sources.

